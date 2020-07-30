Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying robbery suspect



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a robbery. The crime occurred on July 23 around 11:05 p.m. at 2601 Kemp Blvd. at the Garrison.

A white male with brown hair wearing a red shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a blue mask robbed the store and fled westbound on Avenue Q.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.