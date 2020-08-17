Crime Stoppers asking for information linked to cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide. The crime happened on August 27, 1988, in the 400 block of Bonner street.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call, upon arriving on the scene officers found the victim Tommy Lee Harrison mortally wounded.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.