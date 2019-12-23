Crime Stoppers: building burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 5:00 p.m. December 11 and 4:00 p.m. December 12 at 1307 Old Iowa Park road.

Unknown suspects tore a piece of sheet metal siding from the southeast side of the building to gain entry.

Once inside the suspects removed numerous items.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.