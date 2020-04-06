Crime Stoppers: burglary, arson at Margots All Breed Pet Grooming

1  of  2
Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building and arson case.

The crime happened between 5:30 p.m. March 19 and 7:15 a.m. March 20 at 4729 Jacksboro Hwy, Margots All Breed Pet Grooming. Unknown suspects broke into the building and stole a money safe.

The suspects also set the building on fire causing $7,000 in damages to the structure.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us 24-hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and an additional $1,000 from the owner of the building.

