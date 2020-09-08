Crime Stoppers: burglary at Ulta Beauty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building in Wichita Falls.

It happened on August 20 around 5:30 a.m. at Ulta Beauty salon on Lawrence Road.

Three unknown black male suspects broke into the store and stole numerous items.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (904) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

