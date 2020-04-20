Crime Stoppers: burglary of habitation at Hot Shots Storage

1  of  3
Local News
Posted: / Updated:
wichita falls police sleeve_1536712994408.jpg.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers need your help solving a burglary of habitation at Hot Shots Storage.

The crime happened between 5:30 p.m. March 28, and 1:10 p.m. March 30 at 1602 Loop 11, at Hot Shots Storage.

Unknown suspects broke in several camping trailers and removed numerous items.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, ad if your information leads to the arrest and board approval you could earn up to $1,000.

