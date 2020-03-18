1  of  2
Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Crime Stoppers: burglary of habitation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.

It happened between Thursday, March 5 and March 6 in the 1000 block of Harlan ave.

Police said the victim’s home was broken into, and a handgun was stolen along with the victim’s wallet.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News