Crime Stoppers: burglary of habitation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a burglary of a habitation.



It happened between Thursday, March 5 and March 6 in the 1000 block of Harlan ave.



Police said the victim’s home was broken into, and a handgun was stolen along with the victim’s wallet.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.