WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary at Castaway Cove.

It happened on Saturday, September 7, at around 1:55 a.m.

Surveillance footage from the water park that morning shows two white males are responsible, and police are looking for them.

If you have any information that could help authorities, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day.

You never have to give your name, and you could earn up to $1,000.