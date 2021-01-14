Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A nonprofit crime fighting organization is celebrating 40 yearas of excellence in Texoma.

Crime Stoppers was founded in 1981, and since January is Crime Stoppers Awareness Month, it might be the perfect time to show your support in order to keep this organization running for years to come.

In the four decades since its inception, Crime Stoppers has accomplished a lot in Texoma.

Since 1981, Crime Stoppers has received 48,214 tips ranging from check fraud to murder, and everywhere in between.

Nearly $5 million in stolen property has been recovered thanks in part to some of those tips received.

In addition, $27,539,305 in narcotics have been seized thanks to the tips given to Crime Stoppers since 1981.

Crime Stoppers has paid a total of 3,527 rewards to citizens who have provided information, and over $1 million has been paid out.

This is the reason raising money for Crime Stoppers is so important.

If you’d like to donate to Crime Stoppers, you can do so by clicking on the image to the right or visiting Crime Stopper’s website.