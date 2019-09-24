Crime Stoppers: cold case death

Crime Stoppers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case death from almost eleven years ago. 

It happened on October 2, 2008.  Sean Janicik was riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, possibly red in color.

That vehicle left the scene.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, in this case you could earn up to $10,000.

