Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide from twenty two years ago, and you could earn up to a $10,000 reward.

It happened on June 8, 1997 at Trade Winds Motel in the 1200 block of Broad.

John Wayne Richter, from Saginaw, was in his room when someone beat him to death with an unknown weapon.

If you have any information that could help authorities track down the killer, because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.

Crime Stoppers: 322-9888, 800-322-9888