Crime Stoppers: Cold Case Homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold-case homicide from 40 years ago this week.

On April 26, 1980, the victim Herman Polk was found shot and killed in the 100 block of River road.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888.

