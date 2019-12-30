Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— You could earn a large cash reward for information that could help solve a cold case homicide in Wichita Falls.



On January 4, 2003 at Ave E and Monroe, Oguer Ugarte was shot and killed at around 4:40 p.m. in the afternoon while in the back of a Pontiac Grand Am.



Tonight, after almost 17 years, police have very little information and could use you help.



If you have any information that could help them finally find Ugarte’s killer, call (940) 322-9888, 24- hours a day.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, because this is a cold came homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.