Crime Stoppers continues search for answers in cold case homicide after 12-years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Twelve years later and a Texoman family still needs answers after a loved one was shot and killed in his own front yard.

Saturday marks the 12th anniversary of the cold case homicide of Charles Britt in the 1100 block of Fillmore Street.

Britt was returning home with dinner for his wife and two children when a person shot and killed him.

Crime Stoppers needs Texomans to help solve this case to finally put a killer behind bars.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, and because this is a cold-case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.