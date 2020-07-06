Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building. The crime happened between June 22 at 8:00 p.m. and June 23 at 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Rowland road.

Unknown suspects broke into a detached garage on the property and stole numerous assorted power tools.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference.