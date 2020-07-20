Crime Stoppers looks to solve burglary at Wichita Falls auto parts store

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building. The crime happened on July 3 at 11:28 p.m. at 406 Jalich Street, 1-800 Radiator.

An unknown male suspect with a goatee, tall and slender, wearing a ball cap, light-colored t-shirt, light-colored pants, and tennis shoes broke into the building. The suspect stole two Hewlett Packard Laptops and one flash drive.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.