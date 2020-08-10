Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week; M&R Motors burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 6:00 p.m. Aug. 4, 2020, and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2020, at M&R Motors located at 2919 Sheppard Access Rd.

The unknown suspects broke into the building and stole an unknown amount of craftsman tools, four uniroyal liberator tires and four F-250 aluminum rims.

The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

If you have any information about this time or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.