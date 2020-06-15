Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide that happened on June 8, 1981.

Authorities said the crime happened on June 8 1981 at 2602 Old Iowa Park road at the Cactus Motel. The manager and victim Clovis Patterson was found murdered.

Police have very little information about this case and could use your help, if you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888, and long-distance 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval you could earn up to $10,000.00.

