Crime Stoppers: Dollar General burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary at Dollar General off Iowa Park Road.

Last Thursday morning on January 2, at around 3 a.m. police said someone wearing a dark hoodie, mask and gloves broke into the store at 3112 Iowa Park Road.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.