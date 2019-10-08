Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary at the Eagles Lodge where much was stolen.

It happened between 9:00 P.M., Sept. 26, and 3:00 P.M., Sept. 27.

Police said the lodge at 5396 Seymour Highway was broken into and an ATM, cash, checks and bottles of liquor were stolen.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks"

What The Tech: too many subscriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: too many subscriptions"

Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers"

Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges"

Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson"

Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff"

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News