Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary at the Eagles Lodge where much was stolen.

It happened between 9:00 P.M., Sept. 26, and 3:00 P.M., Sept. 27.

Police said the lodge at 5396 Seymour Highway was broken into and an ATM, cash, checks and bottles of liquor were stolen.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.