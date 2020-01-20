Crime Stoppers: forgery case at Sikes Center Old Navy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a forgery case at old navy in Sikes Senter Mall.



Police said an unknown black male about 6 feet tall and 195 pounds, black dreads- style hair and between 25 and 30 years old passed counterfeit $100 bill there.

Police said it happened two different times, on October 26 and December 28.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.