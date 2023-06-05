WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s time once again to play a big part in helping Crime Stoppers go on helping authorities put criminals behind bars here locally by playing and competing in 18 holes of golf.

The Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament is its largest fundraiser of the year, and it’s coming up on Friday, June 16, at the Champions’ Course at Weeks Park.

Courtesy: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes awarded, as well as a prize for closest to the pin and others.

Registration is set for noon, along with lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. The game begins with a 1 o’clock shotgun tee-off.

If you’d like to take part again this year, early registration goes through Wednesday, June 7.

The cost is $115 per player or $450 per team.

You can register on the Crime Stoppers website.