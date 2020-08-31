Crime Stoppers: Information needed in theft of Union Square ATM

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft.

The crime happened on August 27 at around 4:00 a.m. at Union Square Credit Union located in the 2900 block of Kemp Boulevard.

According to authorities, unknown suspects used a stolen pick-up truck to break into the ATM at Union Square and steal the money inside.

Police have very little information about this case and are asking the community for help in solving it.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers 24-hours-a-day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.