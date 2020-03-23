Crime Stoppers: Iowa Park burglary

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person responsible for the burglary of a home in Iowa Park.



It happened on Sunday, March 15, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Foley.



Police said several firearms along with numerous other items were stolen.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at (940)322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.