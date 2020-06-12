Crime Stoppers issue Fresh 48 for Thursday night homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking the community for help in solving a murder that occurred Thursday night in the south alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive.

The crime happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

Jason Baum, 23, of Wichita Falls, was killed after gunshots were fired Thursday night on Meadow Lake Drive and Tradewinds Road.

The police have very little information about this case at this time and are asking for the community’s help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers. Their lines are open 24 hours a day.

You can call (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest of the suspect in the next 48 hours, with board approval, you could earn up to a total of $3,000.