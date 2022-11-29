WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a church burglar.

According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, on November 17, 2022, at 2:14 a.m. a Hispanic or Black male entered the Bethel Asamblea De Dios Church located at 2706 Sheppard Access Rd.

Picture of suspect in Bethel Asamblea De Dios Church burglary provided by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

The Facebook post on the Crime Stoppers page said the suspect was “rummaging” in the building and then saw that there were interior security cameras located in the building.

Before leaving the church, the suspect walked up and looked at the camera.

If you have any information or can identify this subject, please call 940-322-9888 or submit your tip information through p3tips.com. If your information leads directly to their arrest, you could be eligible for a reward with board approval.