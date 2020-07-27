Crime Stoppers looking for information on cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide. The crime happened on July 26, 2005, in the 1300 block of Kenley Avenue.

The victim Orville Wilson was assaulted by an unknown suspect in his home. Wilson was transported to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.