Crime Stoppers: MLK building burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.



It happened between February 28 and 29 in the 400 block of north Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.



Police said the building was broken into and a safe and air compressor were stolen.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.