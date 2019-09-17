Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a robbery in a residential neighborhood.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26th at the 4800 block of Cypress. That’s where three white males robbed a female of cash.

Police describe one of the males as between the ages of 18 and 21, tall, skinny, slicked-back, dark hair and possible tattoos on hands or lower arm.

A second male is described as around 18- years-old with a chunky build, long brown mullet style hair, and a possible lip piercing.

There’s no description on the third white male suspect.

Police said they all left the scene in a black sports car.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $5,000.