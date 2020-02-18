Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 tip after June 2019 homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a murder from last summer.

It happened on June 29 in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

That’s where 26- year old Dante Lee Robertson was shot multiple times and killed.

If you have any information that could help Crime Stoppers solve this crime, call 322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You’ll never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, for this homicide, you could earn up to $2,500.