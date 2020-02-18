Breaking News
PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 tip after June 2019 homicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a murder from last summer.

It happened on June 29 in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

That’s where 26- year old Dante Lee Robertson was shot multiple times and killed.

If you have any information that could help Crime Stoppers solve this crime, call 322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You’ll never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, for this homicide, you could earn up to $2,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News