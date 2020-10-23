Crime Stoppers release video of suspected truck connected to ‘Forever’ statue theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has released new information about the truck they believe was involved with the stealing of the statue dedicated to Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

The horse, named ‘Forever’, was last seen on Oct. 2.

Due to donations from community members, the reward for the theft is at $12,600.

Officer Brian Bohn, with crime stoppers, said investigators believe a dark-colored pickup, possibly a black Dodge pickup, may have been involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940)-322-9888. You could earn $12,600.

To see that surveillance footage, click here.