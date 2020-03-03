Crime Stoppers: Robert Earl Sanders Cold Case Homicide

Your information on a cold case homicide in Wichita Falls could earn you up to $10,000.

It happened on this day 38- years ago, March 2, 1982, in the 2900 block of Featherston.

That’s where Robert Earl Sanders was shot and killed.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.

