Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an almost 30-year-old cold case homicide, and is offering a very big reward.

Ron Davidson was murdered sometime between Oct. 1, 1990, and Oct. 3 1990. His body was found at Lake Buffalo outside Iowa Park.



After 29 years Crime Stoppers is not giving up on this homicide being solved and a killer finally being forced to pay.



If you have any information that could help call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a cold-case homicide you could earn up to $10,000.