Crime Stoppers seek to locate fugitive charged with sexual abuse of child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from community members in an effort to locate a man charged with sex crimes against a child.

Antonio Markese Canada mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

NAME: Antonio Markese Canada

Antonio Markese Canada CHARGE : Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

: Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child RACE: Black

Black SEX: Male

Male AGE: 33 years old

33 years old HAIR COLOR: Black

Black EYE COLOR: Brown

Brown HEIGHT: 5’08”

5’08” WEIGHT: 180 pounds

According to Crime Stoppers officials, this fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed, and citizens should never attempt to apprehend this subject themselves.

If you have any information on the location of Antonio Canada, please call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at (940) 322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area, please call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward of up to $500.