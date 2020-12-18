Crime Stoppers seeking information in ‘serious felony’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating two incidents of what they are calling a “serious felony” involving broadcast towers in Wichita Falls overnight on Thursday.

A mobile communication tower in the area of FM 369 and Kell was knocked down. That tower was 500-feet high and is owned by Mobile Phone of Texas.

The other tower that was vandalized is our own broadcast tower here at KFDX TV.

Repairs to our tower are underway. Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily moved our newscast production until repairs are complete.

Police investigating the incidents said those responsible will face major charges. All evidence, including security footage, is under review.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.