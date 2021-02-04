Crime Stoppers seeking information on theft at Hirschi High School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD and Crime Stoppers are reaching out to the community for any information regarding a theft at Hirschi High School.

According to district officials, on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. four suspects broke into a storage building at Hirschi High School and stole sporting equipment.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.





The equipment has been replaced thanks to donations and the WFISD athletics program, according to school district officials.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could receive a cash reward.