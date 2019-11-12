Crime Stoppers: Sikes Senter Mall jewelry thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down who stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in Sikes Senter Mall.



It happened between 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, and 9 a.m. the next day at Piercing Pagoda.



Police said thieves broke into the kiosk and stole numerous gold necklaces and pendants totaling over $63,000.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at 940-322-9888

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.