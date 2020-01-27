Crime Stoppers: stolen ATV from City View ISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing an ATV from City View ISD.

The burglary happened between November 22 and December 31. Police said a storage building was broken into, and a 2014 John Deere Mule valued at $8900 was stolen.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1000.