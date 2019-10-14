Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co.

1  of  2
Posted: / Updated:
Crime Stoppers

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help putting cattle rustlers behind bars in Clay County.

Between November 2018 and August 2019 on Bryant Edwards road, 489- Head of Angus/Charolais Crossbred Steers valued at $735,000 were stolen.

All the steers had a brand on the left hip.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll free number is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and an additional $10,000 from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

