Crime Stoppers team up with Animal Services for animal cruelty PSA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—When most people adopt a pet, they’re usually in it for the long haul, and that pet becomes a big part of a loving family. Not everyone has the same mindset, though.

That’s why Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has a new PSA, aiming to let pet owners know they can face a hefty fine or even jail time for not taking proper care of their pets.

During these cold winter days and nights, outside pets are just like us, freezing without proper shelter. This is why Crime Stoppers has partnered with Animal Services to help raise awareness about neglected pets.

“We’re wanting to bring just a voice for the voiceless. If anybody knows anything about animal cruelty, if the weather’s cold, it’s below freezing, and you got an animal out here that chained up or doesn’t have food, doesn’t have water, doesn’t have shelter,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Officer Brian Bohn said.

“It becomes more of a concern once the public has the animals and they’re noticing it a little more, as well as other animals that don’t have the food and they’re starting to look emaciated, so those calls pick up as well,” Animal Care and Kennel Coordinator, Angela Bakken said.

Bohn agreed with Bakken, people shouldn’t only be on the lookout for animals without proper food and water, shelter, or that are chained up.

“You know, if we’ve got a dogfighting ring going on if you’ve got animals that are physically being abused, or they’re being starved, we want to know about that so that we can refer those complaints over to the animal services and they can do the investigation,” Bohn said.

With that investigation, pet owners could face a hefty fine, and if the owners are convicted for the third time, they could face a state jail felony.

Something Bohn said could be avoided completely by not getting a pet if you don’t have the necessary means to take care of it.

“If you cant take care of an animal, don’t get an animal. That’s just straight to the point right there. If you got no means to take care of it, don’t get it,” Bohn said.

If you see an animal that has been neglected or has been abused by its owners you are urged to simply call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322- 9888.

Remember, you never have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.