Crime Stoppers: theft case in WF

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case in Wichita Falls.

The crime happened between 8:30 p.m. May 3rd and 6:30 a.m. May 4 in the 5100 block of Reyes street.

Unknown suspects broke into several vehicles taking property. One vehicle, a $12,000 dollar flight helmet, a anti-gravity suit valued at $10,000, and a flight harness valued at $6,000 was taken.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

