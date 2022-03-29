WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekly Manhunt Monday fugitive published by Crime Stoppers has been captured in Burkburnett thanks to a tip from a citizen received by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Nathan Lee Rinehart, 39, of Burkburnett, was arrested on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by the Burkburnett Police Department after the WFPD Crime Stoppers office received a tip.

Rinehart was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

A search of Rinehart’s arrest history shows a previous conviction of Aggravated Sexual Assault in 2001, for which Rinehart served three years of probation.

Rinehart is currently awaiting trial on an endangerment charge from 2021.

Burkburnett police said they were called to the Valero station on Red River Expressway on June 3, 2021 about a young girl being in the store alone for more than 30 minutes.

Rinehart and his wife were the guardians of the child at the time of the alleged endangerment.

Police said the girl left the house through the back door and went about 300 feet to the Red River Expressway, then about 1,000 more feet to the store.