Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of James May in connection to Hamlin Ave. homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Seven minutes. That’s how long it took an anonymous tip to come into the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers office to solve a murder last week.

Crime Stoppers officials believe it serves as an example of how vital the non-profit is to the community.

For decades, Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has helped put crooks behind bars by solving and preventing serious crime in the Wichita Falls area in partnership with citizens, media, and the criminal justice system. That proved true last week when a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of James May in connection with the murder of William Wright.

On August 25, Wright’s body was found in a yard on Hamlin Avenue, and as part of the investigation, Crime Stoppers launched its Fresh 48 initiative, which increases the $1,000 reward.

“So we know the program works. The Fresh 48, we offer an extra $500 for information that comes in within 48-hours, seven minutes is phenomenal,” Officer Brian Bond said.

Wichita Falls police said May was arrested in Duncan the following day his vehicle and another person of interest were also found.

If you have information about a crime, call (940) 322-9888 and you will remain anonymous.

So far this year, Crime Stoppers has paid out close to $13,000 in rewards, and Crime Stoppers relies on money raised through fundraisers and private donations to make that happen

If you’d like to donate to help the program, Thursday’s Texoma Gives is a great way to do so. To donate click here.