Crime Stoppers tip leads to identification of elementary school vandals

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, suspects in the vandalism of John Tower elementary have been identified.

On September 12, 2021, WFPD officers responded to John Tower Elementary School located at 5200 Hooper at 9:50 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary of the building, according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

WFPD detectives and officers found extensive property damage in the school. An investigation took place, and photographs of the suspects were gathered from the school security footage.

Later that afternoon, WFPD received a Crime Stoppers tip which aided in identifying the suspects.

According to Eipper, no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Names of the suspects were not given at the time of publication.