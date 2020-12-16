Crime Stoppers tips help WFPD catch alleged carwash burglar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tips and follow-up investigations after a man is charged with breaking into coin-operated machines at a carwash lead to a new arrest.

Danny Elkins, 31, was booked on Tuesday, Dec. 15, for burglary of a building.

On Nov. 6, police officers arrested Elkins for alleged burglary of coin-operated machines at a carwash on Maplewood Avenue.

Officers said they found him with a flashlight about 2 a.m. and when asked what he was doing there, he became hostile and asked them, ‘Why not?’

They also said they found multiple bolt cutters and a hacksaw in a car parked nearby, and a coin-op vacuum had fresh pry marks on it.

A Crime Stoppers tip of break-ins at a storage facility near a carwash had been received prior to this arrest, with locks being cut and items taken, including a diamond Michael Kors watch.

Police officers were told Elkins had some of the stolen property at his home, but officers at that time had received no confirmed report of the burglary. Police officers said they questioned Elkins and he denied any burglaries of storage units, but officers said his girlfriend said he had broken into storage units and brought stolen items to their home.

After his arrest on Nov. 6, police officers did get a report of a burglary of three storage units and contacted a person who told them Elkins had sold the Michael Kors watch for $40.