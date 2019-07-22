Crime Stoppers: Tractor stolen in Thornberry

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building where a tractor was stolen in Thornberry.



It happened between Sunday, July 14, at around 5:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. the next day on FM 171.

Authorities said a storage container was broken into and a John Deere 3032e tractor with a front loader, a black 17- foot tandem trailer and numerous other items were stolen.



If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a robbery, you could earn up to $1,000.