Crime Stoppers: unknown person throws red paint on two cars at WF residence

Crime Stoppers needs your help in finding the person responsible for throwing red paint on two cars at a residence in Wichita Falls.

The crime happened on June 23 around 1:14 a.m. in the 2600 block of Hairpin Curve.

An unknown suspect threw red paint onto a white 2010 Ford Explorer and a grey 2012 Ford Focus that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

The paint caused an estimated $6,500 in damage to the vehicles.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

