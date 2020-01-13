1  of  2
Crime Stoppers: Walker Neer Manufacturing burglary

CRIME STOPPERS

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary at Walker Neer Manufacturing on Iowa Park Road.

It happened between November 27 and December 2.

Police said the building at 1520 Iowa Park Road was broken into and a can containing assorted U.S. change, a pump action rifle with scope, and a leather satchel were all stolen

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime-stoppers 24- hours a day at .

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

