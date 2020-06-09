Crime Stoppers: woman shot while holding baby

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault where a woman was shot while holding a baby.



It happened on Thursday, May 28, in the 1200 block of Ridgeway, at Maurine Street Apartments.



That’s where the woman and baby were in the parking lot when she was shot in the right leg.



A possible suspect was described as being a short, thin, Hispanic female with long hair that was in a bun.



The suspect fled the scene in a black GMC suv.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.