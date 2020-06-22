Crime Stoppers: theft in Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft. The crime happened on June 11 at approximately 5:40 a.m. at the corner of west 2nd and Wigham in Burkburnett.

Unknown suspects driving an unknown pickup stole a 1993 Mobile Scout bumper pull travel trailer, valued at $6,500.

The police have very little information about this case and could use you help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.